Shirley Mae West
Perry - Shirley Mae West, 84, of Perry, passed away at Sparrow Health System in Lansing, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Private family burial will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry, a public memorial service will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Shirley was born on April 1, 1936 in New Lothrop, Michigan to the late Orville and Francis Josephine (Lacina) McKone. She graduated from Perry High School in the class of 1954 and on August 4, 1956 she married William G. West at the Perry Church of the Nazarene. Shirley spent her life as a dispatcher for Emergency Services, she was the last dispatcher in Michigan to dispatch from her home. Shirley enjoyed bingo and puzzles, she was a babysitter for many years and loved time spent with her family, she was also an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Perry.
Shirley is survived by her sons; William (Lisa) West, Michael (Faith) West, and Christopher (Lisa) West. Her grandchildren; Geremy (Peris) West, Amanda (Noah) Hardwick, Jennifer (Scott) Klein, Catherine (Tim)Maxwell, and Cameron West, also her four great-grandchildren, and her sister Nancy Cox.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, William, her sister, Marlene Tresscot and her brothers, Jimmy and Larry.
Memorial contributions can be directed to; Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3333 W. Britton Rd. Perry, Michigan 48872
Online condolences can be shared with the family at WatkinsFuneralHomes.com