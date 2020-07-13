Shirley Marie Johnson



Leslie, Michigan - Shirley Marie Johnson was born in Onondaga on May 22, 1927 to Fred and Estella Smith (Packard), and died on July 11, 2020 at the age of 93. Shirley was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Pahl, brothers Gail and Carleton Smith and her husband Robert. She is survived by son Steven (Gaylene) Johnson, daughter Sandi (Steve) Krey, grandchildren Stacy, Matthew, Julie, Michael and Karol, 6 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and special girls Ashley and Taylor Hoskins.



Shirley graduated from Leslie High School in 1946 and began working for a lawyer in Mason shortly thereafter. In 1947 she was introduced by some friends to Robert Hugh Johnson, recently returned from overseas service in WWII, and they were eventually married on April 17, 1948. Their first home was in Mason, but they soon brought a farm near Leslie, to where they moved in the spring of 1955, and where she lived until her death.



Shirley worked for several years at the Dart National Bank in Mason, then in 1966 started working for Ingham County, holding several different positions, eventually retiring from the Treasures Office in 1990. She also spent much of her time helping run the farm, being a foster mom, devoted grandma and later daily caregiver for neighbor girls Ashley and Taylor.



Shirley especially loved cats, and cared for many in her long life. In her later years, limited mobility prevented her from getting out much, but she still enjoyed visits from friends and family, playing card games and reading her Bible.



The family would like to especially thank the caring staff of Divine Nest assisted living home in Leslie and Careline Hospice Services of Jackson for their care, concern and compassion for Shirley during her final difficult weeks.



Interment will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason, where she will join her husband, sister and brother in-law. Services had been held.









