Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Munk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Boyett) Munk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley (Boyett) Munk Obituary
Shirley (Boyett) Munk

Lansing - Age 85, died March 13, 2020. A resident of Lansing, MI her entire life, and a resident of Elk Rapids, MI for 60 years. Shirley graduated from Sexton High School, attended 2.5 years of college; worked as a secretary for Naval Intelligence at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. from 1960-62; worked as a secretary for the State of Michigan over a span of 20 years. She was a lifelong member of South Baptist Church.

Surviving are: her husband of 60 years, Owen D. Munk; her daughter, Brenda R. Shaw, who resides in Kansas with her husband, Mark and their four precious children, Nathan, Aaron, Kristen, and Benjamin; her brother, Jack Boyett and his wife, Margaret of Lansing. Shirley enjoyed being a Mom and Nana, playing the piano, singing, oil painting, crocheting, and admiring Petoskey Stones on the beach of Grand Traverse Bay.

There will be no funeral service. Visitation will take place at Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Shirley to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -