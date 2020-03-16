|
|
Shirley (Boyett) Munk
Lansing - Age 85, died March 13, 2020. A resident of Lansing, MI her entire life, and a resident of Elk Rapids, MI for 60 years. Shirley graduated from Sexton High School, attended 2.5 years of college; worked as a secretary for Naval Intelligence at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. from 1960-62; worked as a secretary for the State of Michigan over a span of 20 years. She was a lifelong member of South Baptist Church.
Surviving are: her husband of 60 years, Owen D. Munk; her daughter, Brenda R. Shaw, who resides in Kansas with her husband, Mark and their four precious children, Nathan, Aaron, Kristen, and Benjamin; her brother, Jack Boyett and his wife, Margaret of Lansing. Shirley enjoyed being a Mom and Nana, playing the piano, singing, oil painting, crocheting, and admiring Petoskey Stones on the beach of Grand Traverse Bay.
There will be no funeral service. Visitation will take place at Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Shirley to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020