Shirley Neff
Charlotte - Shirley Ann Neff (Greene), 86, of Charlotte, MI, surrounded by her family, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was born March 27, 1934 in Coats Grove, MI, daughter of Edward and Evelyn (Lucas) Thompson. Shirley was a graduate of Sunfield High School, Class of 1951; worked in the insurance business, and spent 25 years volunteering for McLaren Hospital. Shirley's love for ball room dancing brought her joy and introduced her to her 1st and 2nd husband. She also liked to play volleyball, and especially spend time with her family.
Shirley is predeceased by her first husband, Karl Neff of 35 years, her parents, and brothers Vernon and David Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Clare Greene; daughter, Renae Neff; son, Randy (Debra) Neff; grandsons: Randy Jr. (Kristin), Dan, and Nick; brothers, Lawrence (Ann) Thompson and Gerald (Mary) Thompson; sister, Jean Dukes; sister-in-law's, Pauline and Sharon Thompson; many nieces and nephews; also step children: Sharon (Patrick) Richards, Julie (Mark) Stenske, Laurie (Dwayne) Pugh, and David (Carrie) Greene.
At Shirley's request, no services will be held and cremation has taken place.