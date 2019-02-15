|
Shirley S. Reed
Lansing - Shirley Sue Anderson was born on June 9, 1935, in Arlington, SD, and died on February 12, 2019. She lived with her parents, Thomas Christian and Dorothy Helen (Ballou) Anderson, in Hetland, Lake Andes, Salem, and Canistota, SD. She graduated from Canistota High School in 1953.
She graduated from South Dakota State College (now University) in Brookings, SD, with a BS in Home Economics and a minor in Science. She taught Home Economics and Science classes for one year at Kimball, SD, High School. She married Charles N. Reed on August 11, 1958, in Canistota. They had lived in Alpena, Kalamazoo, and Lansing, MI, as he worked with the Michigan Highway Department. They had two children, John Charles Reed and Paul Thomas Reed.
Shirley was involved with the Sunday School and Women's group at Pennway Church of God in Lansing. The family attended several work camps through the church to Bay Ridge Christian College in Texas, British Columbia, Canada, and twice to Alaska.
She began work in 1977 with Food Service in the Holt Public Schools. In 1990 she took a deferred retirement to care for her mother until 1995.
Shirley enjoyed sewing and gardening. Her Grandmother's influence on her life caused her to develop an interest in Genealogy and she wrote several family histories, contacting distant family members to exchange family information.
When Chuck retired in 1997, they intensified their interest in travel by buying a travel trailer, taking several tours through the United States into Alaska and through much of Canada. They spent their winters at Fun N Sun Resort in San Benito, TX, with excursions to Mexico. They took tours in Europe and England connected with World Conferences of the Church of God. Last, were two River Boat tours in Eastern Europe and Russia.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, John (Anna) Reed and Paul Reed of Lansing; her brother, James T. (Marty) Anderson of Millersville, PA; and a niece, Anna (Bruce) Suitt of Raleigh, NC.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Pennway Church of God, Lansing. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, and beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church or to the American Bible Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 15, 2019