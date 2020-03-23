|
Sidney Park Worthington
Lansing - Sidney Parker Worthington, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan. Born in Jackson, Michigan on July 8, 1946 to Howard and Vivian Worthington, he grew up on Lansing's South Side and graduated from Lansing Everett High School. He received a B.S. from Michigan State University, and later went on to earn a J.D. from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and an LL.M from King's College of London. Sid, as he was most commonly known, was a great believer in the power of civic involvement and the importance of taking an active role in one's community. Few life resumes have been more eclectic than Sid's. Lansing City Council member, State of Michigan legislative analyst, environmental lawyer, landscape company founder, girls softball coach, and gate keeper of obscure political facts of questionable usefulness. Sid performed all of these roles with great wit and panache. It was that humor and character that kept his wife, Lezlee, giggling for 30 years of marriage, and his four children rolling their eyes for most of their lives.
The very cornerstone of Sid's resume, however, was his deep love and commitment to his family. A conversation with him could never be had without a beaming mention of one of the Worthington clan. No accomplishment was ever too small or of too little importance for him to share proudly with those around him. In the community, he was known as a man of loyalty and compassion with a great love for a well-timed and amusing turn of phrase. His impact will forever be felt by those who were blessed enough to have known him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Sidney Worthington and his sister, Kaygie Goggins.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Lezlee Worthington; his children, Abigail (Alexander Hudson) Worthington, Iris (Erik) Hilsinger, Charles Worthington, and Suzanna Worthington; his grandchildren, Inara, Ragnar, and Teslin Hilsinger; his mother, Vivian Johnson; his brother, Bruce Worthington; his sister, Jane Worthington; and his best friend of 40 years Charlie Creamer.
Public services to honor the life of Sidney Worthington will be planned at a later date. Until such time as a memorial is announced, the family encourages you to share your memories in the comments.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his belief in the importance of civic education and engagement, memorial contributions in Sid's name may be made to the Michigan Center for Civic Education, 306 Townsend Street, Lansing, MI 48933 • (517) 367- 6422 • www.miciviced.org/donate.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020