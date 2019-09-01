|
|
Simone Brewster
- - Simone passed away peacefully at home on Sunday August 25, 2019, after a four-year battle with ALS, at the age of 58. She worked for the State of Michigan drinking water lab for 28 years. She lived her life to the fullest and even on her worst days she held a smile on her face. She enjoyed traveling, especially to a beach. Mackinaw City was her favorite place to visit with her family. Simone had a true heart of gold and could light up a room with her smile. She was one of the most selfless people and would do anything she could to help someone in need. Simone loved making crafts and going to craft shows every year. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly. Simone will forever live on in the hearts of everyone she loved.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Brewster; children, Jeremy & Stacey, Ashley & Sam, Sammie Jo, Dusty & Shanna; grandchildren, Lillian, Madelyn, Makaylah, Max, Conner, Carson, Vienna; her brothers, Jeff & Hollie Burghdoff (Texas), Roger Burghdoff, Keith & Lindsay Howe; sisters, Sabrina & Tom Woodward, and Dana Burghdoff (Texas); her parents, Roger & Lois Burghdoff and Sylvia Howe.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Redeemer United Methodist Church, 13980 Shavey Rd., DeWitt, with a luncheon to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation in memory of Simone Brewster.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019