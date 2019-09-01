Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Redeemer United Methodist Church
13980 Schavey Rd.
DeWitt, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simone Brewster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simone Brewster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simone Brewster Obituary
Simone Brewster

- - Simone passed away peacefully at home on Sunday August 25, 2019, after a four-year battle with ALS, at the age of 58. She worked for the State of Michigan drinking water lab for 28 years. She lived her life to the fullest and even on her worst days she held a smile on her face. She enjoyed traveling, especially to a beach. Mackinaw City was her favorite place to visit with her family. Simone had a true heart of gold and could light up a room with her smile. She was one of the most selfless people and would do anything she could to help someone in need. Simone loved making crafts and going to craft shows every year. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly. Simone will forever live on in the hearts of everyone she loved.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Brewster; children, Jeremy & Stacey, Ashley & Sam, Sammie Jo, Dusty & Shanna; grandchildren, Lillian, Madelyn, Makaylah, Max, Conner, Carson, Vienna; her brothers, Jeff & Hollie Burghdoff (Texas), Roger Burghdoff, Keith & Lindsay Howe; sisters, Sabrina & Tom Woodward, and Dana Burghdoff (Texas); her parents, Roger & Lois Burghdoff and Sylvia Howe.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Redeemer United Methodist Church, 13980 Shavey Rd., DeWitt, with a luncheon to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation in memory of Simone Brewster.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now