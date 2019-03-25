Simpson John



Lansing - John William Simpson was born on March 28, 1942, the son of Stanley G. Simpson and Beverly J. McNatt, and passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 76.



In his life, John enjoyed an array of hobbies, such as bicycling, golf, photography, poetry, with perhaps the most important being music. John was a very skilled musician and especially proud of earning two 1st Chair positions, one in the Sexton High School Band, then later on in the Marine Corps Marching Band. He could play any woodwind instrument, but he loved clarinet the most. John worked at Marshall Music Company for 41 years.



Dixieland Jazz was John's music of choice. John's musical talent afforded him many amazing opportunities, such as playing on the Delta Queen and the Mississippi Queen, and even playing alongside Louis Armstrong. The music community will miss John terribly, but they certainly will not be alone in that sentiment. John was not only a renowned musician, but the most warm, loving father one could hope for. Everyone in his family would seek him out for advice. He truly had a heart of gold.



Left to cherish John's memory are his girlfriend of over 18 years, Maxine Harris; his two daughters, Sussanne G. (Simpson) Riley and Sandra I. Simpson; two sons, John W. Simpson II and Victor Simpson; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



An evening visitation will be held Thursday, March 28th from 4 PM to 8 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Avenue.



Funeral services for John will be held on Friday, March 29th at 11 AM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Avenue. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.



A committal service and military honors will occur at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.