|
|
Sofia M. Manolakoudis
Lansing - Sofia M. Manolakoudis lost her battle with cancer in her home, surrounded by her loving family, March 19, 2019.
Born March 12, 1941, Sofia grew up in Molaoi Lakonia, Greece. Shortly after, her family immigrated to Lansing, Michigan. Their son, Bill, was born in March 1969. They welcomed their daughter, Virginia, to their family in February of 1972. Sofia was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family.
Sofia retired from Lansing School District, giving her time to enjoy her flowers, gardening, cooking, as well as baking breads and pastries. Sofia was very talented with her knitting, sewing and crocheting.
Sofia is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kosta (Gus) Manolakoudis, son Bill, and daughter-in-law Janelle, daughter Virginia (fiance Joe Ballard), Grandaughters; Mia and Morgan Manolakoudis, sister Helen Kaliyanakis, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome guests for visitation on Thursday, March 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, with a Trisagion at 7:30 p.m.
A Funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. 1701 East Saginaw St., Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 20, 2019