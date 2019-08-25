|
Sonja von Reis Cornell
East Lansing - Sonja von Reis Cornell, age 93, died on August 20, 2019.
Sonja was a long-time resident of East Lansing. She came to the United States as a young woman from Gothenburg, Sweden. Sonja met her husband, Bud Cornell, married and raised three children, Peter, Christina and Sonja.
Sonja was a fantastic painter; her paintings were exhibited and sold internationally. For 20 years, Sonja was an art teacher at DeWitt High School.
Sonja was also a wonderful mother and hostess. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and especially by her children and son-in-law, Alan, as well as by her grandchildren, Andy, Kerstin and Sara and her three great-grandchildren, Paige, Anika and Teo.
A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to either The Greater Lansing Potters' Guild or Stoneleigh Hospice of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019