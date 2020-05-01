Sophia Valkanoff
1925 - 2020
Sophia Valkanoff

Jackson, MS - Sophia Valkanoff, 94, formerly of Okemos, Michigan, Pompano Beach, Florida and Pearl, Mississippi passed away and was reunited with her husband, Chris on April, 29, 2020 in Jackson, Mississippi after a short illness. Sophia was born in Windsor, Canada on November, 28, 1925 and had a wonderful marriage of 69 years to her husband, Chris Valkanoff who passed away in 2015.

Chris and Sophia owned the Midway Cafe on Cedar Street in Lansing, Michigan for 20+ years. Sophia also worked for Baryames Cleaners and First of America Bank in East Lansing. After retirement, Chris and Sophia moved to Pompano Beach, Florida and became active in owning standardbred harness horses. It became their passion and hobby. In 2009, a horse they bred, Whosgoinwhosstayin, was the 3 year old Florida Trotter of the Year and Sophia and Chris were the standardbred breeders of the year in Florida.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her sister Luba Forbes (Frank) and her brother Gordon Stoney (Pat), daughters Christine McGraw (John) and Denise Stein (Jack) and sons, Dennis Valkanoff (Miki) and David Valkanoff (Cindy). Sophia had 8 grandchildren, Stacey Porritt (Rob), Kevin McGraw (Kara), Jeff Stein (Kim), Joe Stein (Trish), Andrew Valkanoff (Christina) and Austin, Alexis and Morgan Valkanoff. Sophia had 14 cherished great grandchildren, Zach, Mara, Anna, Landon, Griffin, Abigail, Isabel, Hailey, Trevor, Sydney, Jack Jr., Addison, Anderson and Anna Clare.

A celebration of Sophia's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Home Care Hospice

In Memory of Sophia Valkanoff

13 Northtown Dr.

Suite 100

Jackson, MS 39211




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
