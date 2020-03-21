Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Sophie R. Donley


1935 - 2020
Sophie R. Donley Obituary
Sophie R. Donley

Lansing - Age 84, our loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma was called home to her Lord on March 20, 2020. Born September 30, 1935 in Poth, Texas, but grew up in St. Johns, MI. Sophie retired from Oldsmobile/GM as a systems analyst after 25 years of service. She was an active member of St. Gerard Church for over 58 years. She loved to cook and provide for everyone. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Bruce L. Donley; 2 children, Vicki (Thomas) Tebeau and Mark (Julie) Donley; 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amber) Tebeau, Scott (Ruth) Tebeau, Sophia (Matthew) Walker, and Nicholas Donley; step-granddaughter, Desiree (Scott) Thomas; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Emily Reed, and Bobbie Sebastian; many other family members and friends. Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, Mary & Jessie Hernandez; sisters, Janice Corey and Delia Villa; brother, Fred Hernandez. A memorial mass will be planned for when all family and friends can join to celebrate her life. Private burial was held. Contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Gerard or the Eaton Community Palliative Care in memory of Sophie. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 29, 2020
