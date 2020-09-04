Sophie R. Donley
Lansing - Age 84, our loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma was called home to her Lord on March 20, 2020. Born September 30, 1935 in Poth, Texas, but grew up in St. Johns, MI. Sophie retired from Oldsmobile/GM as a systems analyst after 25 years of service. She was an active member of St. Gerard Church for over 58 years. She loved to cook and provide for everyone. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Bruce L. Donley; 2 children, Vicki (Thomas) Tebeau and Mark (Julie) Donley; 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amber) Tebeau, Scott (Ruth) Tebeau, Sophia (Matthew) Walker, and Nicholas Donley; step-granddaughter, Desiree (Scott) Thomas; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Emily Reed, and Bobbie Sebastian; many other family members and friends. Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, Mary & Jessie Hernandez; sisters, Janice Corey and Delia Villa; brother, Fred Hernandez. Memorial Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. (Masks and social distancing required) Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com