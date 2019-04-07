Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Sophie Seyka
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
Lansing - Age 92, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Sophie was born on March 24, 1927, in Belizne, Poland and migrated to America in 1935. She was a 70+ year member of the Federated Polish Home. Sophie was also a volunteer in the community, and a long time landlord in Lansing. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank, and siblings, Eugene, Henry, and Mary. She is survived by her children, Frank (Diane) Seyka, Linda (Bob) Hartley, Mary Ann Seyka, and Ann Marie Goff and their families. The family would like the thank Grand Haven Manor and the Care Team Hospice for their wonderful care. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 am at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, with a rosary at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Polish Home of Lansing. Condolences can be made to www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
