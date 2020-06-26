Soua Xiong
1950 - 2020
Soua Xiong

Lansing -

Age 70, Soua was born 4/16/1050 in Laos and died 6/21/2020. In loving memory of our beloved husband and father. Thank you for being a wonderful dad. You are a kind beautiful soul. You meant the world to us. We love you and will miss you. Your wife, Mee Yang Xiong. Your sons, Tou Yee Xiong, Ntxhu Xiong, and Van Sou Xiong. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
