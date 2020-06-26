Soua Xiong



Lansing -



Age 70, Soua was born 4/16/1050 in Laos and died 6/21/2020. In loving memory of our beloved husband and father. Thank you for being a wonderful dad. You are a kind beautiful soul. You meant the world to us. We love you and will miss you. Your wife, Mee Yang Xiong. Your sons, Tou Yee Xiong, Ntxhu Xiong, and Van Sou Xiong. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home









