Stanley "Stan" E. Wysocki
June 15, 1932 - May 4, 2020
Stan was born in Goodman, Wisconsin to John and Anastasia Wysocki on June 15, 1932. He was one of 10 children and was preceded in death by his first wife Myrna and second wife Pat, daughter Denise Wysocki, two sisters Sophie Franczek and Marie Bethe, Brothers: Wadsworth, Andrew, Casey, Edmond, John and Joe Wysocki. He is survived by, brother Walter (Kathy) Wysocki of Armstrong Creek, WI, 6 children: Michael Wysocki of Laingsburg, MI, Michele Betz (Gene) of Holt, MI, Brian Wysocki (Jean) of Howell, MI, Sherry Kilian (Casey) of Port Orange, FL, Barbara Frank (Dave) of Deleon Springs, FL, Craig Stott (Lauri) of Grand Ledge, MI, along with 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Stan was married to Myrna Austin in 1953, they had four children; they were married 29 years before her passing. He married Patricia in 1985 and combined their 7 adult children. They were married 34 years before her recent passing. In 1996, they were granted guardianship of their Sewell grandchildren, and they relocated to Port Orange, FL in 2000 to raise grandchildren, Eric 15, Shauna 11 and Danny 10.
He retired from General Motors in 1991 after 33 years of service as a senior tool manufacturing engineer. \Stan retired in 1993 after working as a tooling consultant for Kelsey Hayes. Stan was a respected engineer and trouble shooter.
The Polish Man "Stosh." He was very proud of his heritage and his hometown, Goodman, WI. He shared his love of the outdoors with his friends and family, hunting and fishing. He was the family photographer and always captured all family gatherings. He always had a Polish joke or a prank on the ready. He was full of energy a devoted, husband, dad, grandpa, and Catholic, leaning on his faith and family through trying times. He and his wife Pat were Hospice volunteers for many years. We were very grateful to Hospice staff during his final days as he passed with peace and the love of his family.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to Halifax Hospice, hovf.org
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at the 8:30am service on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd. Port Orange, FL
The Family will plan a Lansing, Michigan service and celebration of life for Stanley, Patricia and Denise Wysocki at a later date. The family will publish in the local newspaper when a date is scheduled and safe to do so.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.