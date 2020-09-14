1/1
Stanley Jack Searles
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Jack Searles

St. Johns - Stanley Jack Searles, 82, of St. Johns, MI, entered into the arms of his Master Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Keith Stork and Pastor John Mattern officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Stan was born in Ithaca, MI on October 2, 1937, the son of Donald Wesley and Josephine (Myers) Searles. He attended Rodney B. Wilson High School and resided most of his life in the St. Johns area. Stan proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked 32 years for General Motors before retiring in 1992 and later worked in maintenance at St. Johns Public Schools with his close friend Mark Williams.

Stan married Millie Frayer on March 11, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in St. Johns. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.

Stan loved spending time with his family. He always enjoyed family time at Crooked Lake and teaching each one to water ski. Stan and Millie liked to travel the country. He spent many hours tinkering in the garage with his "Garage Buddy". Stan had a special cat "Blue Angel" and dog "Helio". Stan and Millie have been active members of the St. Johns First Church of God for over 50 years.

Stan is survived by his wife Millie, and 6 children: Kathy Jo (Babek Lotfi) Kade of OH, Stanley Jack (Delia) Searles Jr. of IN, Julie Kay (Tad) Moore of FL, Wayne Charles Searles of Lansing, Kimberly Ann (Robby) McCune of St. Johns, and Paul Allen (Lyn) Searles of St. Johns. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren: BJ Staten, Justin (Addie Wycoff) Staten, Michelle (Jason) Morrison, Steven (Angelena) Moore, Ryan (Stephanie) Moore, Matt (Jessica) Moore, Brandon (Megan) Moore, Peter Searles, Eric Searles, Noelle Searles, Kyle Searles, Tyler Searles, Nicole Searles, Robby McCune, Ethan McCune, Danielle (Jordan) Terrill, Andrew (Elani) Searles, and Jacob (Alissa Malcolm) Searles; 25 great-grandchildren; brother Jerry (Barbara) Searles, many nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his father Donald Searles, mother Josephine (Ervin) Phinney, infant granddaughter Samantha McCune, brother Leon (Betty) Searles, and nephew Arthur Searles.

Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved