Stanley Jack Searles
St. Johns - Stanley Jack Searles, 82, of St. Johns, MI, entered into the arms of his Master Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Keith Stork and Pastor John Mattern officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Stan was born in Ithaca, MI on October 2, 1937, the son of Donald Wesley and Josephine (Myers) Searles. He attended Rodney B. Wilson High School and resided most of his life in the St. Johns area. Stan proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked 32 years for General Motors before retiring in 1992 and later worked in maintenance at St. Johns Public Schools with his close friend Mark Williams.
Stan married Millie Frayer on March 11, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in St. Johns. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
Stan loved spending time with his family. He always enjoyed family time at Crooked Lake and teaching each one to water ski. Stan and Millie liked to travel the country. He spent many hours tinkering in the garage with his "Garage Buddy". Stan had a special cat "Blue Angel" and dog "Helio". Stan and Millie have been active members of the St. Johns First Church of God for over 50 years.
Stan is survived by his wife Millie, and 6 children: Kathy Jo (Babek Lotfi) Kade of OH, Stanley Jack (Delia) Searles Jr. of IN, Julie Kay (Tad) Moore of FL, Wayne Charles Searles of Lansing, Kimberly Ann (Robby) McCune of St. Johns, and Paul Allen (Lyn) Searles of St. Johns. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren: BJ Staten, Justin (Addie Wycoff) Staten, Michelle (Jason) Morrison, Steven (Angelena) Moore, Ryan (Stephanie) Moore, Matt (Jessica) Moore, Brandon (Megan) Moore, Peter Searles, Eric Searles, Noelle Searles, Kyle Searles, Tyler Searles, Nicole Searles, Robby McCune, Ethan McCune, Danielle (Jordan) Terrill, Andrew (Elani) Searles, and Jacob (Alissa Malcolm) Searles; 25 great-grandchildren; brother Jerry (Barbara) Searles, many nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his father Donald Searles, mother Josephine (Ervin) Phinney, infant granddaughter Samantha McCune, brother Leon (Betty) Searles, and nephew Arthur Searles.
Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
