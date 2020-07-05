Stanley K. "Stan" Morgan



Dover, OH - Stanley K. "Stan" Morgan, 73, of Dover, Ohio, and formerly of Lansing, Michigan passed away suddenly on Friday, July 3, 2020.



Stan was born on September 8, 1946. He was the son of the late Oren and Catharine Morgan. He graduated from Sexton High School in Lansing, Michigan, and continued his education at Michigan State University, graduating with a degree in journalism. Professionally, he was a newspaper writer for the Lansing State Journal, a social worker for the state of Michigan, and later became a published poet.



Stan was an avid Michigan State sports fan. He also enjoyed reading, movies, and talking about politics.



If he was reading this obituary, he would appreciate the fact that his utter disdain for both University of Michigan fans and Donald Trump was mentioned.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Brown, who passed away in January of 2017. He was also preceded in death by his brother; Daniel Morgan, and his sister; Diane Brunette.



He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Donna Morgan of New Philadelphia; and his beloved grandchildren, Spencer and Kayla Morgan both of New Philadelphia. Also, surviving are his multiple nieces and nephews, whom he thought of often.



Cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a social distance. To sign an online guestbook for Stanley, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Stanley's memory to the Greater Dover-New Philadelphia Food Pantry, 420 W. 3rd St., Dover, Ohio 44622.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store