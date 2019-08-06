|
Dr. Stanley Stark
East Lansing - Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, New York, Stan was born May 3, 1928 to Dinah and Jacob Stark. He attended elementary school at P.S. 90, Wade Junior High School and Taft High School. Stan entered City College of New York at age 15 and earned his B.A. and M.A. there; he took his PhD in clinical psychology at the University of Cincinnati in 1954. After two years in the U.S. Army and marriage to Joanna Merle Warner (Portage, Ohio) on February 19, 1955, he received another master's degree in labor and industrial relations at the University of Minnesota. Joanna and Stan had their first child, Joshua, in 1957, and they moved to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois where Stan served as an assistant professor at the University of Illinois from 1957-1961. They had their second child, Benjamin, in 1960. In 1961, they moved the family to Michigan where daughter Miriam was born in 1962 and Stan taught in the Management Department of the Business School of Michigan State University. In the 1970s, he pioneered a class on diversity called "Men and Women in the World of Work." In the 1980s, he created a course in Japanese Management to meet the state's growing relationship with the Japanese automotive industry. Stan retired in 1993. Wife, Joanna; sons, Joshua (Diane), and Benjamin (Dawn), and daughter, Miriam (James Bayman), and grandchildren, Rachel Kohl (Nicholas Pangallo), Elijah Stark, Aleana Bayman, and Talia Stark survive and mourn the loss of Papa Stan's smile and dry wit. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice of Lansing, with gratitude for their compassionate care or to City College of New York, which served as the foundation of Stan's career. Arrangements are being made with Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Home and services will be held at their East Lansing Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Okemos. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
