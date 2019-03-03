|
Stephanie Marie Litomisky
Elsie - Stephanie Marie Litomisky age 90 of Elsie, MI, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Mr. Thomas J. Bradley officiating. Burial will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery, Elsie, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Stephanie was born in Flint, MI on January 18, 1929 the daughter of Daniel and Ann (Hnilica) Walta. She attended Chesaning High School. Stephanie married Edward Litomisky on February 15, 1947; Edward passed away on November 26, 1995.
Stephanie worked at Ruth's Dinette in Ovid and the Ovid Taco Villa. She loved to go to Kroger to shop. Stephanie loved all animals and had chickens all of her life. She also loved her dogs; especially Tibbs. Stephanie loved to garden and was a wonderful cook. She will always be remembered for her generous and giving heart. Stephanie was a member of the ZCBJ Lodge in Owosso for many years, and resided most of her life in Elsie.
She is survived by her daughter Rozanna and James Nalett of Charlotte, MI; son Daniel and Pam Phend of Perry, MI; daughter Jennifer Litomisky and Valerie Newman of Pleasant Ridge, MI; 9 grandchildren: Karla (Mike) McCurdy, Starann (Jason) Wenzlick, Sandy (Chris Kioski) Litomisky, Belinda (Laci) Donnert, Brent (Teddie) Phend, Eddie (Tiffany Elliott) Litomisky, Christena (Josh) Frisch, Joseph (Ronda) Nalett, and Ben Nalett; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister Joan Theriac of Ovid, MI. Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Detroit or to the Humane Society of Shiawassee County. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 3, 2019