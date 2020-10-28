1/1
Stephanie Wilson
1981 - 2020
Stephanie Wilson

Grand Ledge - Stephanie Marie Wilson of Grand Ledge passed away October 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Steph was born February 18, 1981 in Lansing to Vicky Sollid and Ronald Patrick. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1999 and for many years worked as a project manager for Extend Your Reach in Lansing. Most recently, Steph worked as the City Clerk for Potterville. She enjoyed spending time outdoors maintaining her beautiful flower gardens and growing vegetables. Steph was a big U of M football fan and enjoyed fishing, camping, swimming and classic cars. She was a loving wife and daughter and cherished her role as a mom. Steph's smile lit up a room and the loved she shared was felt by everyone. Steph will be missed by her loving family and the countless lives that she touched. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Kirk; daughter, Kendall; mom, Vicky Sollid; half-siblings, Kellie, Paige, Blade and Mike Patrick along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Steph was preceded in death by her dad, Ronald; grandparents, Dorothy and August Sollid, Jessie Hogan and Eugene Patrick. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 11:30 am at Oakwood Cemetery in Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Friday from 3-8:00 pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
