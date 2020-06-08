Stephen Cook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Cook

Mason - Stephen "Steve" Edward Cook, age 48, of Mason, went in search of better hunting and fishing on June 6, 2020. Steve was a man with a kind heart, a strong personality, and a constant desire and need to be with family and friends. His heavy equipment skills began in his sand box with Tonka Equipment, then moved to large excavators and other equipment through his career in construction.

To everyone who knew him, thank you for touching his life.

In keeping with Steve's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home - Charlotte
206 W. Lawrence Ave.
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-3160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved