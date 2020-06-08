Stephen Cook



Mason - Stephen "Steve" Edward Cook, age 48, of Mason, went in search of better hunting and fishing on June 6, 2020. Steve was a man with a kind heart, a strong personality, and a constant desire and need to be with family and friends. His heavy equipment skills began in his sand box with Tonka Equipment, then moved to large excavators and other equipment through his career in construction.



To everyone who knew him, thank you for touching his life.



In keeping with Steve's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.



The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte.









