Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
325 Edwards Street
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
325 Edwards Street
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Douglas Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Douglas Klein Obituary
Stephen Douglas Klein

Grand Ledge - Stephen Douglas Klein, age 66 of Grand Ledge, MI passed away on February 11, 2020 at their home in Florida. Son of Gilbert and Patricia (Sulzbach) Klein, he was born October 15, 1953 in Detroit, MI. Steve graduated from Shrine High School and held two Masters degrees. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years and then served 20 years in the Air National Guard in 127th Security Forces Squadron and Civil Engineering unit. He retired from the Lansing Police Department. He had a love for traveling and visited all 7 Continents. He was very active in both the VFW Post 3293 and American Legion Post 48 in Grand Ledge. He held the position of All American Post Commander for the VFW and was instrumental in the Patriot's Pen Program. He was also a member of the legendary "Purple Gang" at Shrine High School. He enjoyed football so much that he volunteered to be a football scout for the Ave Maria University Football team.

He is survived by his loving wife Stacy, daughters Alyson Green, Kristy Blewett, son Patrick Klein, five grandchildren, brother Mike Klein, sister-in-law Betsy, sister Kathy Howard, brother-in-law Matt Howard. His parents and his brother Patrick Klein preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11am at St. Michael's Parish 325 Edwards Street in Grand Ledge Michigan. The family will have a visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 am.

A luncheon will follow the service at the Grand Ledge Country Club

5811 E. St. Joe Hwy. Grand Ledge, MI. 48837.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -