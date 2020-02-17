|
|
Stephen Douglas Klein
Grand Ledge - Stephen Douglas Klein, age 66 of Grand Ledge, MI passed away on February 11, 2020 at their home in Florida. Son of Gilbert and Patricia (Sulzbach) Klein, he was born October 15, 1953 in Detroit, MI. Steve graduated from Shrine High School and held two Masters degrees. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years and then served 20 years in the Air National Guard in 127th Security Forces Squadron and Civil Engineering unit. He retired from the Lansing Police Department. He had a love for traveling and visited all 7 Continents. He was very active in both the VFW Post 3293 and American Legion Post 48 in Grand Ledge. He held the position of All American Post Commander for the VFW and was instrumental in the Patriot's Pen Program. He was also a member of the legendary "Purple Gang" at Shrine High School. He enjoyed football so much that he volunteered to be a football scout for the Ave Maria University Football team.
He is survived by his loving wife Stacy, daughters Alyson Green, Kristy Blewett, son Patrick Klein, five grandchildren, brother Mike Klein, sister-in-law Betsy, sister Kathy Howard, brother-in-law Matt Howard. His parents and his brother Patrick Klein preceded him in death.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11am at St. Michael's Parish 325 Edwards Street in Grand Ledge Michigan. The family will have a visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 am.
A luncheon will follow the service at the Grand Ledge Country Club
5811 E. St. Joe Hwy. Grand Ledge, MI. 48837.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020