Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
More Obituaries for Stephen Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Edward Grant


1952 - 2019
Stephen Edward Grant Obituary
Stephen Edward Grant

Grand Ledge - Stephen Edward Grant, age 66 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Stephen was born on December 12, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roland and Betty Grant, and his brother Kenneth. Surviving are his wife Clara, daughter Stacy (Rodney) Moore, grandson Jaden Austin, brother Stanley (Dawn) Grant, and sister Kathy (Dave) Kline. Also surviving are extended family and many friends.

Stephen worked for many years at General Motors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and anything outdoors. Time spent with family and friends was important to Stephen, and he especially enjoyed working the chains at Jaden's football games as his #1 fan.

Please join his family for a Memorial Service on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E Washington, DeWitt, MI 48820. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Grant family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
