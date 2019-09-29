|
Stephen James Gordon
Lansing - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 67. Steve was born June 26, 1952 in Lansing, MI to the late James and Jeannette Gordon. He retired as a Supervisor from the City of East Lansing Department of Sanitation and Recycling after 20 years of service. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved dog Ava. He is survived by his daughters, Jenny (J.D.) Ellis and April (Dave) Killewald; his grandchildren, Robbie, Layla, Avery, Jeremiah, Anson, Gabriel, and Alyssa; two sisters, Pam (Tom Shaw) Goodwin and Laurie Freemire, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with Chaplain Steve Ezop officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or www.teamtelomere.org to help his granddaughter Layla's fight against Aplastic Anemia.
