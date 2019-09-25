|
Stephen James Nowak
Venice, FL - Stephen James Nowak, age 67, of Venice Florida, formerly of Portland, Michigan passed away on September 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents (Pauline and Jim).
He is survived by the love of his life his wife Ava A. Nowak, siblings Linda Armstrong, Sandy (Jim) Johnson, and Doug Nowak, two nephews Kevin and Matthew (Samantha) Armstrong and two great nephews (Matthias and Maximus).
In accordance with Steve's wishes, his life will be celebrated privately with no formal services.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019