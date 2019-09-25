Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Stephen James Nowak


1952 - 2019
Stephen James Nowak Obituary
Stephen James Nowak

Venice, FL - Stephen James Nowak, age 67, of Venice Florida, formerly of Portland, Michigan passed away on September 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents (Pauline and Jim).

He is survived by the love of his life his wife Ava A. Nowak, siblings Linda Armstrong, Sandy (Jim) Johnson, and Doug Nowak, two nephews Kevin and Matthew (Samantha) Armstrong and two great nephews (Matthias and Maximus).

In accordance with Steve's wishes, his life will be celebrated privately with no formal services.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
