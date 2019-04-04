Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Stephen Marczynski
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Stephen Marczynski Obituary
Stephen Marczynski

Marquette/formerly Lansing - Age 66, passed away suddenly April 1, 2019 in Ishpeming, MI. Stephen was born in Lansing,Mi on December 30, 1952, the son of Leo and Fern Marczynski. Stephen spend most of his life in Lansing, but lived the last 2 years in Marquette, MI with his father. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fern; sister, Marilyn. Surviving are his father, Leo; sisters, Sue (John) Kraft and Ann Marczynski; nephews, Patrick (Elizabeth) and Joseph (Elaine) Kraft; 4 great nephews; aunt, Iris Goff. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 2:00 p.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
