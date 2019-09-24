|
Stephen Pettinger
Eaton Rapids - Passed away early Saturday morning, September 21, 2019. Surviving family includes his wife of 50 years, Marsha Marie [Blanck] Pettinger; sons Sean [Tabitha] Pettinger, Aric [Amanda] Pettinger, Alek [Kara] Pettinger; daughters, Sheila [Matt] Burger, Amber Pettinger, Meghan [Nick] Saunto, Marcy Pettinger; brothers, a sister and 19 grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday September 25, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 515 E. Knight St. Eaton Rapids with Fr. George Puthenpeedika officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel and at the church one hour prior to the service. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to U of M Cancer Research. Please visit our website to place online condolences or to sign the guest book, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 24, 2019