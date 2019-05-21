|
Steve Avelleyra
St. Petersburg, FL - Steve Avelleyra, age 58, returned to his heavenly home on May 17, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Steve was blessed with a large, loving family and many good friends. His best friend, Robert Shores provided wonderful support until his passing. He is also survived by parents Alfonso and Norma Avelleyra, sisters Mary, Debbie, Kim, brothers Tom, John and many extended family and friends.
Steve is dearly missed.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019