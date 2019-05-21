Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Avelleyra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Avelleyra

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steve Avelleyra Obituary
Steve Avelleyra

St. Petersburg, FL - Steve Avelleyra, age 58, returned to his heavenly home on May 17, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Steve was blessed with a large, loving family and many good friends. His best friend, Robert Shores provided wonderful support until his passing. He is also survived by parents Alfonso and Norma Avelleyra, sisters Mary, Debbie, Kim, brothers Tom, John and many extended family and friends.

Steve is dearly missed.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.