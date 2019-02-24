Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
Redeemer United Methodist Church
13980 Schavey Road
DeWitt, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
Redeemer United Methodist Church
13980 Schavey Road
DeWitt, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Jex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Jex


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steve Jex Obituary
Steve Jex

Lansing - Stephen Jay Jex, 64, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on February 22, 2019. Stephen was born April 14, 1954 in Port Huron, Michigan to Charles and Mildred (Brown) Jex. He retired from the Lansing Police Department after 25 years of service. Stephen was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his loyal hunting buddies. Stephen was a big fan of all Detroit sports teams. He belonged to the DeWitt VFW, Bath American Legion, DeWitt Moose Lodge, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #1039. Stephen loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially the six-pack members with whom he founded the annual golf tournament for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Of all of the community and charitable activities that Stephen was a part of, Make-A-Wish held a special place in his heart.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and sister, Charlene (Tom) Watson.

Surviving to cherish his memory is son, Matthew (Ashley) Jex; daughter, Alison Jex; grandchildren, Brayden Hughes and Jamison Jex; brothers, Chuck (Linda), Gar (Kay), Dan (Vicki), Jeff (Sue), Greg (Roxanne) Brent (Paula); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, February 26th from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt. The funeral service will take place Wednesday, February 27th at Redeemer United Methodist Church, 13980 Schavey Road, DeWitt with visitation one hour prior.

Contributions in memory of Stephen may be made to Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at www.michigan.gov/mleom. Online condolences may be shared at www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now