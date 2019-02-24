Steve Jex



Lansing - Stephen Jay Jex, 64, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on February 22, 2019. Stephen was born April 14, 1954 in Port Huron, Michigan to Charles and Mildred (Brown) Jex. He retired from the Lansing Police Department after 25 years of service. Stephen was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his loyal hunting buddies. Stephen was a big fan of all Detroit sports teams. He belonged to the DeWitt VFW, Bath American Legion, DeWitt Moose Lodge, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #1039. Stephen loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially the six-pack members with whom he founded the annual golf tournament for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Of all of the community and charitable activities that Stephen was a part of, Make-A-Wish held a special place in his heart.



Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and sister, Charlene (Tom) Watson.



Surviving to cherish his memory is son, Matthew (Ashley) Jex; daughter, Alison Jex; grandchildren, Brayden Hughes and Jamison Jex; brothers, Chuck (Linda), Gar (Kay), Dan (Vicki), Jeff (Sue), Greg (Roxanne) Brent (Paula); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



The family will receive visitors Tuesday, February 26th from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt. The funeral service will take place Wednesday, February 27th at Redeemer United Methodist Church, 13980 Schavey Road, DeWitt with visitation one hour prior.



Contributions in memory of Stephen may be made to Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at www.michigan.gov/mleom. Online condolences may be shared at www.grdewitt.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary