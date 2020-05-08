Steve Myron Miller
Lansing - Steve "La Weasel" Myron Miller, 60, passed away peacefully with the presence of his family at Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan on May 5, 2020 from Melanoma Cancer. He was born August 21, 1959 in Mason, MI to Ray and Dodie (Grieb) Miller. He was a 1978 graduate of Perry High School. In his younger years, Steve loved to participate in league bowling and was known for spending his summers at Bass Lake where he was a frequent water skier. Steve earned his nickname "La Weasel" while playing Euchre with his brothers. He was a great player and would often team up with his late brother Scott. The pair were known as the "Wrecking Crew." Steve met his domestic partner and love of 26 years, Lorraine Wos, while working at General Motors as a Machine Repairman. He retired as a Skilled Tradesman at General Motors in June 2007. In retirement, Steve spent his time golfing, tending to his vegetable garden, and completing "building" projects. He loved to watch Michigan State football and basketball games along with Detroit Lions football games. Throughout the years, Steve was the Trustee, Vice President, and most recently the President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie Post #1039. Steve loved his family more than anything and even treated his friends like family. He was generous and friendly to everyone that knew him. Steve was preceded in death by his Mother, Dodie Miller and his Brother and Sister-In-Law, Scott and Hope Miller. He is survived by his Domestic Partner, Lorraine Wos; Father, Ray (Bev) Miller; Brother, Randy (Kathy) Miller; Sister, Patti (Brad) Pollock; Children, Raymond (Courtney) Miller, Lori (Nathan) Pfost, and Stacy (Nicholas) Wissner; and Grandchildren, Nathan, Svea, Logan, Miles, Maci, and Lily. Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life for Steve will be planned later this summer when we are allowed to gather again. On behalf of Steve Miller, his family would like to thank Sparrow Home Hospice and Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for providing such wonderful care over the past five months. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.