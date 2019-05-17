Steven Politowski



East Lansing - Steve Politowski, age 72 of East Lansing, passed away on May 13, 2019. He was born in Oak Park, Michigan on November 15, 1946 to Chester and Natalie (Kirkorowicz) Politowski. Steve was a graduate of Michigan State University and a 54-year resident of the Lansing area. Steve was a retired science and tech teacher in the Waverly School District, where he was known as "Polo" or "Mr. P." He met his wife, Margo Miller, 16 years ago and they were married on August 18, 2018. Steve bled green and white and was proud of his Polish heritage. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He is fondly remembered for opening the world for others through his experiences and travel. Steve enjoyed using his eclectic knowledge to play trivia at Jimmy's Pub with the "Rail Gang." Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Claudia "Dia" Marie Politowski. He is survived by his wife, Margo Miller; sons, Robb (Kandy) Politowski and Steve Politowski II; grandchildren, Calvin and Claudia; and brother, Bruce (Bonnie) Politowski. Celebration of Life at Jimmy's Pub, 16830 Chandler Rd., East Lansing, Sunday, May 19 from 2-5 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Chapel, East Lansing. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary