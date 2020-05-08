Steve Spinrad



DeWitt Township - Steve Spinrad, age 84 passed away, Thursday, May 7th with his wife at his side. Steve had been ill for a quite some time and fought a brave battle as long as he could, but in the end his issues overtook his strength to fight. Steve grew up in New Rochelle, NY and moved to Michigan to attend Michigan State University where he earned a degree in Microbiology. After graduation he stayed in Michigan and spent 36 years with the Michigan Department of Public Health. While he enjoyed his scientific field, his first love was cars, especially Corvettes.



Steve was a founding member of the Capital City Corvette Club and the National Council of Corvette Clubs. He loved all facets of club activities with racing being his favorite. He owned and raced Big-block Corvettes for the years and loved every minute of it.



After his retirement from the State, Steve opened Sheridan Road Automotive. He was an excellent mechanic and was well known throughout the state of Michigan as an expert in mid-year Corvettes.



Steve is survived by his wife, Loretta Spinrad; daughters Tammy Spinrad (Jerry Britner) and Linda (Marty) Riel; stepson Jeff (Lynda) Ames; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Brandon Riel; Jackson, Chase, and Rhett Ames; twin Sister Stephanie Epstein; niece Jennifer Epstein (Jeff); nephew Jeremy along with many friends.



Steve was loved by many and will be dearly missed; we can only hope he has a safe passage free of pain and suffering. Due to the Stay at Home order, a Celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and/or donations please hug your love ones, take time to remind them how much you love them. Life is short and one never knows when your loved one will be snatched from your life forever.









