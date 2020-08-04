1/1
Steven Arthur Most
Steven Arthur Most

Lansing - Age 77, our loving husband, dad, and grandpa was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on August 1, 2020. Born August 12, 1942 in Michigan City, IN. Steven attended M.S.U. and graduated from Michigan Tech. He retired from Delta Township as a construction inspector & surveyor with over 25 years of service. He attended Maranatha Baptist Church and later South Church. He enjoyed word puzzles and was an avid gardener. He was an M.S.U. fan and a handy man extraordinaire, fixing anything! Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Georgie; 6 children, Bethany & Zane Zolina and kids: Jacob & Zachary; Kourtney Most; Jason & Jayne Most and kids: David & Holly; Aaron Most; Shannon Most; and Tobin & Kelly Most and kids: Tyler, Keira, Tayrn, Khloe, Trevor, and Kooper; sister, Lorna & John Oven; and many other family members and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Harmony Most. Visitation is from 10-11 A.M. Monday at church with Services being at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 10th, at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr., Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lansing City Rescue Mission or American Bible Society in memory of Steven. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
