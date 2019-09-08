|
|
Steven DeJaegher
St. Johns - Steven H. DeJaegher, age 63 died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at home on the farm that he loved in St. Johns, MI. He was the son of Rudy and Phyllis (Emery) DeJaegher.
Steve was proud to work for the Lansing Board of Water and Light, retiring in 2015 with 37 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping,he looked forward to "Fish Week"every summer catching salmon with friends and he was also very fond of his yearly deer hunting trips with his dad and brother.
Steve was a good man who loved his family. He was always willing to help his neighbors and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, daughter Rachel Clapsadle-Lynch (Ryan Lynch), son Brad (Ashley) DeJaegher and 5 grandchildren. Step mother, Judy DeJaegher, his dear sister Carla Foltyn, brothers David DeJaegher, Barry DeJaegher and sister Robin Powell. Special sister in law, Diane (Roger Miller) Rademacher.
A memorial service will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 A.M. until service time. The family would prefer that donations be made to the . Thank you all in advance for that.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019