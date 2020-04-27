|
Steven Horn
Lansing - Steve was born September 3, 1952 and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 22, 2020.
Although cancer ultimately took his life, it never took his loving, humorous nature. Steven left this world the way he wanted to leave - at home and surrounded by his family.
Steven was proceeded in death by: son, T.J.; brother, James Horn II; and mother, Gloria Horn.
Steven is survived by: the love of his life of 40 years, Donna; son, Steven (Danijela); daughter, Elizabeth (Bill); grandson, Adam; granddaughter, Ava; his bonus children, Cori and Cyrus; sisters, Cheryl and Patty (Eric); brother Mark; father, James; and many nieces and nephews.
Steven also leaves behind many of his "boys" that he coached throughout his life and said those were the best years. Many will miss his loving nature, wisdom, friendship, loyalty, and support.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020