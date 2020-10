Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Leslie Brown (A.K.A) "Wee Wee"



10/05/66 to 09/27/20



We will be celebrating Wee Wees life with a Celebration of Life Party this Saturday 10/03/2020 @ 3pm at the Survivors Motorcycle Club House located at 3230 N. East St Lansing,MI 48906.









