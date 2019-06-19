|
Steven M. Foote
New York, NY - On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Steven M. Foote ("Bucky"), loving husband to Lynne (O'Connell) and father of six children, died at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with cancer.
The last of eight children, Steve was born on June 17, 1961 in Lansing, MI to Donald and Shirley (Utter) Foote. He graduated from East Lansing High School in 1979 (Trojans) and Dartmouth College in 1983 (Indians) but was always first a Spartan of Michigan State University. Steve did not attend MSU but was a devoted fan and would end every email with "Sparty on!"
On December 3rd 1983, Steve married Lynne in Hanover, NH. They had twins, Henry and Madeleine, followed 18 months later (!) by another set, Bailey and Mariah, followed by Elinor and, finally, Oliver. Steve is survived by his seven older siblings (Rhonda Judy, Cheryl Groenendyke, Barbara Shingleton, Susan Foote, Kenneth Foote, David Foote, and Frederick Foote).
Steve was in the securities business right out of Dartmouth and enjoyed success and many friends at Carr Securities, Mabon, Nugent & Co., Ingalls and Snyder, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Securities.
Steve enjoyed sports (playing baseball and football at Dartmouth), eating out, watching the Tigers, sharing beers with friends, and photobombing pictures with abandon. There was almost nothing he'd rather do than fly planes and talk about aviation. Travel, especially to visit his children and friends, was a passion. He also loved spending time on the porch or in front of the fire of his home in Onteora Park (burial place) and frequented the other Catskill parks, Twilight and Elka.
Steve was a devoted Christian. South Baptist (Lansing, MI), His Mansion (Hillsboro, NH), Redeemer Presbyterian (New York, NY) and All Angels (New York, NY) were some of his favorite ministries but there were dozens he loved. He also supported the arts and took great interest in Lynne's passions, including her pursuit of a PhD (University of Oxford) and the Harry T. Burleigh Society (New York, NY).
No one can think of Steve without a smile. He was brave, principled and serious when it mattered, but these were mere minutes among the playful hours when it didn't. He was revered but irreverent, investing in many people's lives over the years and opening his family's homes to friends and strangers alike.
Everything was more fun with Steve. Heaven will be, too, as he greets Jesus, Dad, Mom, his Uncle Jim and Aunt Shirley, grandparents, Lynne's mother, Vivian O'Connell, and Lynne's sister, Eva.
We thank the Lord for you, Steven, and we will cherish your memory.
Sparty on!
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 19, 2019