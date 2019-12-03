|
Steven Mudget
Lansing - Steven Mudget, age 55, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Harold Mudget; daughter, Amanda; sister, Belinda Mudget; and brother-in-law, Tom Slocum.
He will be lovingly missed by Jackie, his wife and soulmate of 35 years; children Kelly (Jason) Riley, John (Lijana) Halstead, and Lacie (Jon) Berndt; nine grandchildren who were the lights of his life - Savannah, Isabelle, Ben, Collin, Jude, Audrey, Nellie, Theo, and Jack; mother, Ardith Mudget; siblings Denise Slocum, and Michael (Jennifer) Mudget; many nieces, nephews and friends; as well as special friends Bob Abbs, Jane Kerrigan and long-time friend and business mentor, Brian Fannon.
Steven was a builder, currently developing the Oaks of Rockford community. He cared deeply about the quality and precision of each project he constructed. He also owned and operated Center Stage Restaurant in Lansing, Michigan, where he enjoyed the company of his many special patrons.
A Memorial Celebration of Steve's life will be held from 2 - 4 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Center Stage Restaurant.
In honor of Steven and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Steven Mudget Grandchildren Education Fund at Fifth Third Bank.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019