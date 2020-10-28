Steven R. Salisbury



Wayland - Steven "Steve" Ray Salisbury



Survived by his brother, Randall (Ida) Salisbury; daughter, Sheryl (Jeff) Evans; son, Scott M. Salisbury; granddaughter, Loren (Logan) Mitseff; and grandson, Brandon Salisbury. His wife, Carolyn J. (Gossett), passed away in 1993, they had been married 29 yrs.



Steve was born in Lansing, Michigan, graduated from Eastern High School in 1959, and attended Lansing Community College towards an Accounting degree. Steve was so creative and had his own Letter Shop before eventually working at Oldsmobile for 29 years, retiring in 1992. But Steve wasn't all work and no play, at one time in the early 60's, he raced a Corvair and owned a motorcycle. He and Carolyn enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with family and friends and it became a regular summer activity for the whole family. Steve learned about Amateur Radio from his father-in-law and eventually got his own license, joined local clubs and enjoyed talking to people from all around the world. Steve's creativity was something he loved to share. He enjoyed being the Awards Chairman for his son's Cub Scout Pack and helped with awards for his daughter's Girl Scout Troop. He always had his "work shop" in the basement and plenty of home projects and crafts began there. Later on, his favorite pastime was crafting wood into jewelry boxes, mini cars, ornaments, toys, calendars, seasonal decor, and many intricate items created with love and detail, much of which he gave away to friends and family. He often carried a few of the mini cars with him when shopping to hand out to small children.



In the last several years Steve found faith and good friends in his church, Gun Lake Community Church. He was part of a group of walkers, he enjoyed being a greeter, and happily volunteered for multiple other tasks when needed.



There will be a casual Memorial Gathering Sunday, November 1, from 2pm-4pm at Gun Lake Community Church with words of comfort at 2:30pm followed by refreshments. (12200 W. M-179 HWY, Wayland, MI 49348) Masks are required for the Memorial Gathering.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store