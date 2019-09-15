|
Steven Thomas McClure
Laingsburg - Steven Thomas McClure, 27, of Laingsburg went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Steven was born March 16, 1992, the son of Kenneth McClure and Sally Hamlin. He worked in the construction industry as a brick mason. A loving, charismatic son, brother, father, and friend; he will be dearly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his parents Kenneth (Barbara) McClure of Ovid and Sally Hamlin of Laingsburg; his sisters Alexandrea McClure of St. Johns, Jami McClure of Mackinac Island, Rebecca McClure of North Carolina, and Karen McClure of St. Johns; son Declan McClure of Twin Lake; grandparents Lester and Janalee McClure of Brohman; step-grandparents Jim and Nancy Kitson of St. Johns; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, MI on Wednesday, September 18, 12019 from 4-8 pm. The funeral will be held at Faith Church, DeWitt Campus, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019