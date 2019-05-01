Services
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St. PO Box 503
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
Stewart Robinson
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
LDS Church
5301 W. Holt Rd
Holt, MI
Stewart Woodbridge Robinson


Stewart Woodbridge Robinson Obituary
Stewart Woodbridge Robinson

Lansing, MI - Stewart "Stew" Woodbridge Robinson, of Lansing, MI, passed away April 20, 2019. Stew is preceded in death by his father, Allen C. Robinson Sr. He is survived by his mother, Ann (Woodbridge) Robinson; siblings: Michele Schafer, Allen (Sherri) Robinson Jr, Julianna "Juli" (Isaac) Rees, Jessica Robinson, and Elizabeth "Liz" (Aaron) Keefe; and many nieces and nephews; a great-niece; and a great-nephew. A memorial luncheon celebrating Stew's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the LDS Church, 5301 W. Holt Rd, Holt MI 48842. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St/PO Box 503, Leslie MI 49251, 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 1, 2019
