Stewart Woodbridge Robinson
Lansing, MI - Stewart "Stew" Woodbridge Robinson, of Lansing, MI, passed away April 20, 2019. Stew is preceded in death by his father, Allen C. Robinson Sr. He is survived by his mother, Ann (Woodbridge) Robinson; siblings: Michele Schafer, Allen (Sherri) Robinson Jr, Julianna "Juli" (Isaac) Rees, Jessica Robinson, and Elizabeth "Liz" (Aaron) Keefe; and many nieces and nephews; a great-niece; and a great-nephew. A memorial luncheon celebrating Stew's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the LDS Church, 5301 W. Holt Rd, Holt MI 48842. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St/PO Box 503, Leslie MI 49251, 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 1, 2019