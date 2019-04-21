Stuart Melvin Wilson



East Lansing - Passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1938, to the late Melvin and Luella Wilson in Detroit, Michigan. Stuart graduated from Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, MI. He received his B.A. from Hope College, where he later worked as an English instructor after completing his M.A. at the University of Michigan. He also attended grad school at MSU before taking a position in the Lansing Schools as a teacher of English and German, retiring after a long career.



Stuart is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Tim and Kambria Hittelman Wilson and Ann and Kris Krenke; his beloved grandchildren, Miles and Brooklyn; and his brother and sister-in-law, Curt and Sue Wilson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Myrna and Koos Kryger, his sister-in-law, Marge Muilenburg, and many nieces and nephews.



He was an avid reader, an accomplished pianist, and an enthusiastic golfer. He will be remembered for his warmth and dry wit and for being an inveterate raconteur, striking up conversation with whoever was at hand. When he wasn't drinking coffee with his friends Rudy Johnson and Jim Resh, he could be found on the golf course with his long-time golfing buddy, Bob Bielski. He will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.



Friends who would like to celebrate Stu's life are invited to attend an informal celebration of life gathering at Jimmy's Pub, 16830 Chandler Road, East Lansing on Thursday, May 30, 3:00-5:00.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RIF (Reading Is Fundamental), SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center), League of Women Voters Lansing Area Education Fund, or a .



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Wilson family. Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary