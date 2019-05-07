|
|
Sue A. Fitzgerald
Lansing - Sue Ann Fitzgerald, age 69, of Lansing, died at Sparrow Hospital on April 22 surrounded by loving family and friends. In recent months, Sue struggled with declining health, but she continued to seek joy, love, and gratitude each day.
Sue was born April 16, 1950, in Battle Creek to Daniel Squier Fitzgerald and Barbara Ann (Myers) Fitzgerald. Sue graduated from Lakeview High School in 1968. She attended Central Michigan University, earning her M.S. in biology with a strength in botany. Sue was a born teacher, serving in many professional and volunteer roles. She retired from Sparrow Hospital after 34 years as a medical technologist.
Sue's love for nature was a major spiritual component throughout her life. As a child, her first job was selling garden produce door-to-door from her wagon. She was active in the Camp Fire Girls from Bluebirds through college. At CMU, Sue became a Campus Girl Scout, then a Professional Girl Scout responsible for camping and older girls' programs. She started Fitz's Followers, a 4-H Challenge group focused on outdoor adventures and wilderness survival. Sue delighted in gardening, long swims across lakes, and the beauty of trees.
Sue loved community and music. Known to many as "Drum Mama," she led camps and workshops, always encouraging and advising, "your drum will find you." With an abundance of camp songs and her own writings, Sue brightened gatherings with rhythm and voice. In recent months, she was able to return to playing guitar. Sue was an active member of many women's communities and circles.
Sue is survived by her sister, Geri Sullivan; sister-in-law, Leslie Fitzgerald; nieces, Sara (Carl) Burkhart and Anne Fitzgerald (Michael) Mullady; great-nephews, Colin Burkhart and Andrew Mullady; and great-niece, Kaitlyn Burkhart. With a former partner, Sue raised and nurtured four deeply beloved children, who also survive. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Barry Fitzgerald. Sue is dearly missed by her biological and chosen family and friends.
Sue's legacy of including, encouraging, loving, and appreciating each person's unique qualities will carry onward. Although she often signed notes, "just me, still me, always me," her loved ones know that she was extraordinary.
A celebration of Sue's life is planned for June 22, 2019, location pending. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Council, gshom.org; We Want the Land Coalition, WWTLC.org, PO Box 11, Arlington Heights IL 60006; or Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, swmlc.org, 8395 East Main Street, Galesburg MI 49053. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 27103, Lansing, MI 48909-7103.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 7, 2019