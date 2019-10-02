|
Sue Ann Figel
Ionia - Sue Ann (Dormer) Figel of Ionia passed away at the young age 69, September 30, 2019, after losing her battle to pancreatic cancer. She was born on December 29, 1949 in Lansing, the daughter of Leon and Leah (Maurer) Dormer. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School with the class of 1968. Sue married her loving husband, George Figel on February 21, 1976 in Lansing. Her true passion and love was for her children and grandchildren; they could always count on her to be in their cheering section. She was a dedicated General Motors employee for 38 years as an inspector. Sue was a Women's Chairperson for Local Union 602,1618. She was very involved in community support and activities within the plant including Rosie the Rivitar, golf outings, breast cancer awareness, Children's Miracle Network, United Way and Toys for Tots. She also coordinated Halloween and Christmas holiday parties for the plant co workers and their families.
Sue will be greatly missed by the love of her life and best friend George Figel of Ionia; son Kurt (Darlene) Figel of Charlotte; daughters Kari (Ron) McCloud of Saranac, Lisa (Matthew) Chapko of St Johns, Jenifer (Kevin) Pogodzinski of Dorr and Carrie (Ray) Hall of Dewitt; grandchildren who adored her; Alexandria Fry, David Gonzales, Crystal Gonzales, Alexandria Winkler, Markus Gonzales, Tena (Jordan) Harnish, Jacob McCloud, Marcus McCloud, Monica Weber, Lindsay (Dale) Spitzley, Michael Weber, Joshua Pogodzinski, Aleah Hall, Quenten Hall, Jaden Hall and Ella Hall and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Leah Dormer, dad and step mom Leon and Maxine Dormer, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Dixie Dormer, sister and brother-in-law Pat and John Smith, grandson Derek Figel, great granddaughter Charlotte McCloud-Harnish, father and mother-in-law Lester and Louise Figel and brother-in-law Jan Wesley Figel.
Funeral services for Sue will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 3rd at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Randy Cherpes officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11AM-1PM. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Sparrow Hospice or Ionia Community Awareness. Online condolences may be made atwww.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 2, 2019