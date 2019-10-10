|
|
Sue Lynn Shaw
Lansing - Sue Lynn Shaw, age 62, of Lansing, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sue was born June 27, 1957. Sue was a caring, generous, and loving person, with an infectious smile. Sue worked for the State of Michigan, as a Financial Specialist for over 30 years with the Department of Transportation. Sue enjoyed her work, although forced into early retirement due to her illness. When Sue wasn't working, she enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting and was a Master Gardener. Sue enjoyed gift giving her famous monster cookies, Christmas toffee and handmade quilts. Sue also had a love for off roading with her Jeep and was a member of the Cadillac Jeepers Club, where she had a great time on the trails with her friends. Sue also enjoyed traveling.
Sue is survived by her Sister Linda (Jim) Collier, Brother David (Ann) Shaw, Brother Michael Shaw, Brother Ronald (Valerie) Shaw, Sister Debra Parks, Sister Jennifer Shaw, Stepchildren Lavelle and Jamie, Dear Friend Randy Johnson, and Close Friend Melissa Kelly. The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at The Church of God, 45170 Hull Rd Belleville, MI 48111.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019