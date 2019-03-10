|
Susan Alderman Straubel
Suprise, AZ formerly of Ovid - On March 5th, Susan Alderman-Straubel passed away at home in Surprise, Arizona after a long journey with ovarian cancer.She was 66. Susan was born on January 6, 1953 in St Johns, Michigan to Clare and Betty (Maes) Alderman. She married Robert Joseph Straubel in 1978 in East Lansing.
Susan graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School in 1971 and Michigan State University in 1975 with a degree in Community Services. She went on to work for the State of Michigan for 28 years for the Department of Social Services in Allegan, Shiawassee and Ingham Counties. She loved sports, especially MSU football, and enjoyed playing cards with her many good friends. Sue had a loving personality and enjoyed family get togethers; especially those with outside games and an occasional bonfire. She made many friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clare and Betty Alderman and is survived by her husband Joe Straubel, step daughter, Sherree (Vince) Zea of Grand Ledge, three grandchildren, Lorenzo Zea, Francesco Zea, Leonardo Zea, great grand- child, Luciano Zea and sisters Karen (Bill) Cogger of Sarasota Florida, Pat (Jerry) Rankin of Saginaw and brother Tom Alderman (Elizabeth Margutti) of Laingsburg and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at the Delta Mills United Methodist Church, 6809 Delta River Dr., Lansing, MI 48906 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:30A.M. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 4-6 P.M. Memorials may be sent to Shepardsville United Methodist Church in Ovid, Delta Mills United Methodist Church or Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019