Susan (Susie) Beryl Fulsher
Morrison Lake - Susan (Susie) Beryl Fulsher passed away May 25, 2019, at her home on Morrison Lake in Ionia County.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years Fred; son, Joseph (Elizabeth) Fulsher; grandsons, Jacob and Brodan Fulsher; sisters, Nancy Cook (Gerald) and Judy Bjork as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clare and Beryl Eash and sisters, Patsy Sage and Sally Ingall (David). Susie retired after long years of employment at First of America Bank and Farm Bureau Insurance.
A memorial open house will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 3:30-5:30 PM at Linda's Corner Landing 128 W. Grand River Ave Ionia, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ionia County Animal Shelter, 3853 Sparrow Dr, Ionia, MI 48846 or Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Rd., Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48024 or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home of Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
