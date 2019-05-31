Services
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St. P.O. Box 51
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Linda's Corner Landing
128 W. Grand River Ave
Ionia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Fulsher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Beryl (Susie) Fulsher


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Beryl (Susie) Fulsher Obituary
Susan (Susie) Beryl Fulsher

Morrison Lake - Susan (Susie) Beryl Fulsher passed away May 25, 2019, at her home on Morrison Lake in Ionia County.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years Fred; son, Joseph (Elizabeth) Fulsher; grandsons, Jacob and Brodan Fulsher; sisters, Nancy Cook (Gerald) and Judy Bjork as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clare and Beryl Eash and sisters, Patsy Sage and Sally Ingall (David). Susie retired after long years of employment at First of America Bank and Farm Bureau Insurance.

A memorial open house will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 3:30-5:30 PM at Linda's Corner Landing 128 W. Grand River Ave Ionia, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ionia County Animal Shelter, 3853 Sparrow Dr, Ionia, MI 48846 or Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Rd., Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48024 or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home of Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 31 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now