Susan Rose "Susie" Buda, 39, wife of Daniel Buda, formerly of Mason, died Jan. 11, 2020, in Austin, TX. Born in Canada to Michael and Rosemary Strzelec, she is survived by her parents, now of Ocala FL, and sister Andrea Strzelec, Madison WI, as well as parents-in-law Michael and Barbara Buda, Mason, brother-in-law Jonathon Buda, Chicago IL, and a wide circle of friends.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin Law School, she served several Texas state senators in the areas of tax policy and school finance over 13 years. She had recently joined the staff of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association. A memorial celebrating her life was held in the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Susie was known for the sharp mind, contagious joy, fierce wit and fighting spirit she brought to every endeavor. She gave the ultimate gift of life through organ donation.

The family asks that donations be made to the Missy Project, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of Brain Aneurysm Disease (BAD) in children through education, outreach and early detection (themissyproject.org), or the Susie Buda Fund at the University of Wisconsin Law School, (secure.supportuw.org).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
