Holt - Susan Christine (Stevenson) Schopp, age 71, of Holt, Michigan passed away on the morning on September 14, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing from complications following a stroke. Her husband Byron was by her side.



Susan was born in Munising, Michigan on August 11, 1949 to the late Gary and Alice (Niemi) Stevenson. Susan graduated from Mather High School in 1967 and then attended Michigan State University where she studied Retail of Textiles and Clothing. Susan married Byron Bailey Schopp of DeTour Village, Michigan on May 2, 1970. They celebrated 50 years together.



Susan enjoyed reading, crocheting, planting flowers, and researching family genealogy. She had a yearly tradition of making gifts of homemade Christmas goodies including caramels, peanut clusters, fudge, and fruit cake. She was also known for baking various pies and cakes and often joked saying "Life is uncertain, eat dessert first." Susan enjoyed feeding and identifying backyard birds and kept her bird feeders full year round. She also enjoyed going out for lunch and shopping with friends. Susan was close with her five children and very proud of her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband Byron, Son Charles Wesley Schopp (Angela), daughter Melissa Christine Bennett (Tom), son Jeremy Benjamin Schopp (Jennifer), daughter Bryony Rose Fiori and son Jacob Byron Schopp, and 12 grandchildren Harley, Nick, Sylvia, Mae, Isaac, Gabriel, Nino, Lorien, Vera, Ryker, Jonah and Elodie. She is also survived by brother Jeff (Mary) Stevenson and close friends Ruth Christopher and Carol VanAlstine along with a wealth of other family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Garrett and Alice and her son-in-law Tony Fiori.



The family would like to thank the thoughtful and caring staff at Sparrow Neuro ICU, 3 West.



A small, outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 17th at 1 PM at the Veteran's Memorial Garden in Holt.









